Fascinating! THIS world's most expensive film has a budget of more than Adirurush, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Salaar, Pushpa, and RRR

MUMBAI : The film Adipurush, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and South superstar Prabhas, hit theaters last year. The budget for this movie ranged from Rs 550 to Rs 700 crores. However, did you know that ‘Adipurush’ isn't the most costly movie ever made? We're going to tell you about a movie today that costs six times as much as ‘Adipurush.’

With a $447 million budget, or roughly Rs 3000 crore in Indian rupees, J. J. Abrams co-wrote, co-produced, and directed the 2015 blockbuster ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’ The most expensive movie ever made is ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’ The movie is the seventh installment in the ‘Skywalker Saga’ and a follow-up to ‘Return of the Jedi’ (1983).

Thirty years after 'Return of the Jedi,' 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' features an ensemble cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Max von Sydow, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Harrison Ford.

This is the projected total budget for all Indian films released in the last several years, Animal- Rs 100 crore, Adipurush- Rs 550-700 crore, Pathaan- Rs 270 crore, Jawan- Rs 300 crore, RRR- Rs 550 crore, Salaar- Rs 270 crore, Pushpa: The Rise- Rs 200-250 crore.

Credit- DNA