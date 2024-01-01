Fascinating! Young Love Blossoms: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Find Romance on the Sets of 'The Archies'"

MUMBAI: In a delightful turn of events, young love has taken root on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies,' bringing together two prominent Bollywood families. Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, have found romance during the filming of this engaging project.

Portraying the iconic characters of Archie and Veronica, played by Agastya and Suhana, respectively, the onscreen chemistry between the two spilled over into reality. An eyewitness reveals that the budding romance was evident to the entire team, as the duo would often engage in private conversations while the rest of the cast and crew socialized.

Also Read: WOAH! Suhana Khan's gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the 'humble'

The connection between Agastya and Suhana deepened, leading to them officially dating. The initial perception from both the Bachchan and Khan families was that of youthful infatuation, considering it a fleeting experience during the shooting of 'The Archies.'

However, the love story has endured beyond the project's completion, surprising and delighting both families.

A close friend of the Bachchan and Khan families expresses joy and curiosity about where this beautiful relationship might lead. As Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan embark on their journey of love, Bollywood eagerly watches and wishes the young super-couple a future filled with mutual companionship.

