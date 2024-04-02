Fascinating! Zeenat Aman's Sneaky Theatre Adventures: A Trip Down Memory Lane

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman recently took a nostalgic trip, sharing a delightful anecdote from her past that involves a clever disguise and a love for the silver screen. The actress, known for her timeless beauty and iconic roles, disclosed how she used to savour the experience of being an anonymous spectator in movie theatres.

In a series of Instagram posts, Aman shared two captivating pictures. One showcased her present-day self, gracefully immersed in a theatre audience, while the other captured a young and beaming Aman from her earlier years as a movie enthusiast. The black-and-white photograph exuded the joy of being part of the cinematic crowd.

Also Read: Shocking! Zeenat Aman Recalls ‘bursts into a flood of tears’ when Raj Kapoor narrated her before Satyam Shivam Sundaram song shoot; ‘Raj Kapoor laughed and said…’

Aman unveiled a charming story from her boarding school days in Panchgani, where Sundays meant movie days. Recalling her first silver screen crush on Paul Newman in "The Silver Chalice," Aman painted a vivid picture of the enchantment movies held for her and her fellow schoolgirls.

The actress then peeled back the curtain on her clandestine cinema excursions during her early acting years. Aman confessed to purchasing tickets for her films, opting for ingenious methods to gauge the audience's reactions. She humorously admitted to resorting to wearing a burkha to escape recognition, adding a touch of mystery to her undercover missions. As maturity set in, Aman refined her strategy, slipping into the cinema after the film commenced and slipping out early to evade enthusiastic crowds.

To add a fascinating twist, Aman revealed that the shared images were captured four decades apart, showcasing her demure and self-conscious demeanour in a Calcutta theatre during the late '70s and her carefree joy at a recent screening of her film "Don" at Regal Cinema.

Also Read:What! Zeenat Aman reveals the reason Feroz Khan cut her pay on sets of their film Qurbani

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla