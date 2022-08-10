Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta gets married to Mukhbir actor Satyadeep Mishra

MUMBAI :Over time fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta has been winning the hearts of fans with her beautiful contribution, we have seen and loved the actress Masaba Gupta for her social media presence and loved her in the web series Masaba Masaba.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the latest information with regards to the actress and now the actress has surprised all her friends as she dropped the news of her marriage on her Instagram handle.

Yes, you heard it right, the actress got married to the actor Satyadeep Misra. Actor Satyadeep has been winning the hearts of fans with his beautiful acting in Bollywood movies and OTT projects. We have seen the actor in the web series like Tanaav, Mukhbir, among others.

Taking to her Instagram handle the Modern Love Mumbai actress shared, ‘Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!’

Indeed they both are looking beautiful in this picture, and the fans can’t keep calm but are showering all their love on this beautiful Jodi.

Earlier Gupta married film producer Madhu Mantena in 2015 in a civil ceremony. In late 2018 the couple announced that they were on a trial separation. The couple officially got divorced in September 2019.

