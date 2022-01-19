FASHION FACE-OFF! Anushka Sharma versus Deepika Padukone; who wore the halter-neck feathered blouse with pants better?

MUMBAI: Over the years, Bollywood actresses have evolved from pleated sarees to summer dresses. Sequins and sparkles and all kinds of tassels transform them into glam divas. It has also contributed to street-chic style since the advent of paparazzi culture. Stars are papped doing their daily chores, going to and fro from one set to another. Fashion looks and styles come and go, some styles even make a comeback. The latest style to make a comeback in a huge way is the Corset, in dresses and in tops.

Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our B-town actresses took a lot of inspiration from each other and stylists made a lot of mistakes, but it delivered some great fashion face-offs. Although they wore similar outfits, each diva styled the attire differently.

Both the actresses Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were seen wearing halter-neck feathered blouses with pants. While the halter-neck feathered blouses are in different colours, both the ladies opted for black colour for the pants.

Take a look at the pictures and let us know who pulled it off better:

Well, whose look do you like more? Tell us in the comments below!

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh S Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, “Chakda Xpress” is directed by Prosit Roy. It will premiere on Netflix. She will be also producing two films this year Mai and Qala. Deepika Padukone has her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, which is directed by Shakun Batra. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa with Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. After that Deepika will be seen in films like Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Cirkus, and Project K.

