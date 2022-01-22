Fashion faceoff! Katrina Kaif versus Huma Qureshi: Who wore the co-ord set better?

MUMBAI: Over the years, the dressing of Bollywood actresses has evolved, from pleated sarees to summer dresses and sequins and sparkles to all kinds of tassels. Their outfits transform them into glam divas.

Stars are papped doing their daily chores and going to and fro from one set to another. Fashion looks and styles come and go, and some styles even make a comeback. The latest style to make a comeback in a huge way is the corset in dresses and in tops.

Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our B-town actresses take a lot of inspiration from each other. They sometimes delivere some great fashion face-offs.

Although they wore similar outfits, the actresses styled them differently.

Katrina Kaif and Huma Qureshi were seen wearing co-ord set outfits on different occasions. While Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a green co-ord set at the airport, Huma opted to wear a floral printed pink co-ord set during one of her latest photoshoots.

Take a look at them, and let us know who pulled it off better.

On the work front, Kat will be seen in the film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from these films, Katrina Kaif will also be seen sharing screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Ahktar’s film Jee Le Zaraa. Huma Qureshi was last seen in the movie Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. She will also be seen in the Tamil film Valimai with superstar Ajith Kumar. The actress will also be doing Monica, O My Darling, which will premiere on Netflix.

