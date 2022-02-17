Fashion faceoff! Shraddha Kapoor versus Raashii Khanna: Who wore the pink body con dress better?

MUMBAI: Over the years, the dressing of Bollywood actresses has evolved, from pleated sarees to summer dresses and sequins and sparkles to all kinds of tassels. Their outfits transform them into glam divas.

Stars are papped doing their daily chores and going to and fro from one set to another. Fashion looks and styles come and go, and some styles even make a comeback. The latest style to make a comeback in a huge way is the corset in dresses and in tops.

Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our B-town actresses take a lot of inspiration from each other. They sometimes deliver some great fashion face-offs.

Although they wore similar outfits, the actresses styled them differently.

Shraddha Kapoor and Raashii Khanna were seen wearing body con outfits on different occasions. While Shraddha Kapoor posted her pictures on social media platforms, Raashii opted to wear a pink body con dress for the trailer launch of her upcoming web series Rudra: Edge Of Darkness.

Take a look at them, and let us know who pulled it off better.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. She will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. Whereas Raashii Khanna made her debut in Bollywood with Madras Cafe opposite John Abraham. She is a very popular name down in the South. The actress will be seen making her web series debut this year with Rudra: Edge Of Darkness. She will be sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, Ashwini Kelaskar, Atul Kulkarni, and Esha Deol. After that, she will be seen in another web series which will be directed by Raj and DK.

