Fashion Goals! Kangana Ranaut looked jazzy in green printed kurta on the sets of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

MUMBAI: The paparazzi lens spotted Kangana Ranaut heading out of her building on Saturday afternoon in a gorgeous avatar. Kangana is seen clad in a light green printed kurta with a matching palazzo. The actress had tied her hair loosely and had opted to accessorize her look with a pair of gorgeous earrings. Kangana is seen sporting a pair of flats with her look.

As Kangana walked towards her car, the Thalaivii star was papped. She posed for the paps from a distance. Kangana is also seen showing a victory sign as she stepped out. Sharing one of the photos, Kangana wrote, "Nice to be back on the set after the latest virus breakout disruption."

The actress headed to the sets of her film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Known for her impeccable choice of attire, Kangana never misses an opportunity to set style goals. From western wear to ethnic attire, Kangana nails every type of look and inspires many young girls. On Saturday too, she opted for a breezy look and impressed her fans.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen next on Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The actioner is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara.

