Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
Chunki Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is all set to make her debut in the Telugu films with Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is known to give a fashionable spin to bold outfits, was once again subjected to trolling for her latest sartorial choice.
Ananya, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda was seen in a ruby ensemble. However, as the actor’s pictures and videos surfaced on social media, a section of netizens trolled her for wearing an outfit inspired by a ‘table cloth’.
She was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime alongside Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. And now the actress will be stepping into the Telegu film industry with her latest film 'Liger', opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. 'Liger' marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film.
Ananya plays the role of Vijay's love interest in 'Liger' and towards the end of the trailer, Mike Tyson makes a stylish entry which is followed by a dialogue exchange between him and Vijay. When Vijay says, "I'm a Fighter," Tyson, in reply asks, "If you're a Fighter, what am I?"
Apart from 'Liger', the daughter of Chunky Panday will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's ' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends.
Credit: The Free Press Journal
