Fasten your seat belts for the most sensational and entertaining ride with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew! The makers to launch the much-awaited trailer on 16th March

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 18:06
MUMBAI : The film' Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon is gaining immense buzz with each passing day. While the film's teaser, and songs 'Naina' and 'Ghagra' got a thumbs up from the fans and the audiences, they are eagerly anticipating for the film's trailer to be released.

While only two weeks left for the film's release in the cinemas on March 29th, 2024, the makers have brought exciting news which is sure to multiply the madness to watch the film. In recent developments, it has been revealed that the makers will launch the much-awaited trailer of the film in a grand launch event planned in Mumbai City.

The trailer will be launched on Saturday 16th March 2024 where the hottest cast Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon along with the director Rajesh Krishnan will be presented.

It won't be enormous to say that the film is grabbing the eyeballs of the audiences for the right reasons. The excitement continues to soar high to watch the first and most promising collaboration between Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The three actresses are seen in their most glamorous avatars as badass air hostesses and promise frenzy on the flight in this big-scale commercial family entertainer that shall keep the audience hooked and entertained throughout. Besides this, the film also has  Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, both the actors will be appearing in interesting characters in the film. 

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. 'Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 18:06

