Father Sanjay Kapoor trolled for his comment on Ananya Panday's dress!

MUMBAI: Newbie actress Ananya Panday was recently spotted dazzling in a black attire at a recently held award function. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress treated her fans with a few amazing boomerang videos as she was dressed up for the do.
Ananya looked bold and beautiful in this
As Ananya posted her boomerang video, Sanjay Kapoor dropped a comment on it which reads, "The dress is going to fall be careful @ananyapanday." While Ananya took the comment sportingly, her fans were a bit miffed with the comment coming from the actress's best friend's father.
While some felt the comment as 'disturbing', some wrote, "That's extremely insensitive to say to a very young girl."
Check out video below
(Source: Pinkvilla)
