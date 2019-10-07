News

Father Sanjay Kapoor trolled for his comment on Ananya Panday's dress!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 06:04 PM

MUMBAI: Newbie actress Ananya Panday was recently spotted dazzling in a black attire at a recently held award function. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress treated her fans with a few amazing boomerang videos as she was dressed up for the do.

Ananya looked bold and beautiful in this black-coloured, ruffled dress which earned dozens of compliments for the actress. However, a comment by Sanjay Kapoor, who is a father to Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor, didn't go down well with the netizens and the actor who was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' and 'Mission Mangal' was mercilessly trolled by her fans.

As Ananya posted her boomerang video, Sanjay Kapoor dropped a comment on it which reads, "The dress is going to fall be careful @ananyapanday." While Ananya took the comment sportingly, her fans were a bit miffed with the comment coming from the actress's best friend's father.

While some felt the comment as 'disturbing', some wrote, "That's extremely insensitive to say to a very young girl."

Check out video below

Drop by TellyChakkar for more updates!

(Source: Pinkvilla)

Tags > Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Mission Mangal, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire...

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire from Ranveer Singh’s music label, IncInk rock the semi-finale episode
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days