Father Sanjay Kapoor trolled for his comment on Ananya Panday's dress!

MUMBAI: Newbie actress Ananya Panday was recently spotted dazzling in a black attire at a recently held award function. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress treated her fans with a few amazing boomerang videos as she was dressed up for the do.



Ananya looked bold and beautiful in this black-coloured , ruffled dress which earned dozens of compliments for the actress. However, a comment by Sanjay Kapoor, who is a father to Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor, didn't go down well with the netizens and the actor who was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' and 'Mission Mangal' was mercilessly trolled by her fans.



As Ananya posted her boomerang video, Sanjay Kapoor dropped a comment on it which reads, "The dress is going to fall be careful @ananyapanday." While Ananya took the comment sportingly, her fans were a bit miffed with the comment coming from the actress's best friend's father.



While some felt the comment as 'disturbing', some wrote, "That's extremely insensitive to say to a very young girl."



