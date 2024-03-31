Fatima Sana Shaikh: ‘I auditioned and I got films because of my hard work’

MUMBAI : Fatima is a well known face in the world of acting. She began her career as a child actress in Chachi 420 and went on to play noteworthy roles in films like Dangal, Dhak Dhak and many more.

Fatima reveals that she has been fortunate to find good projects in a short span of time. She has been part of varied content like 'Ludo', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Thar', 'Dhak Dhak' and 'Sam Bahadur'.

The actress who will soon be seen in most anticipated films like 'Metro..In Dino' and 'Ul Jalool Ishq', reveals about her journey so far. She said, “I feel very blessed. It's not very easy for a lot of people to make it into the industry and I feel fortunate and blessed that I got that opportunity because I was a newcomer. I auditioned and I got the films because of my hard work.”

The actress further said, “Those are the roles that excite me so I want to experiment and want to explore but if I am not excited about a role or a character or the graph then I don't spend a lot of time on it.”

