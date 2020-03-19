Fatima Sana Shaikh known to deep dive into her characters. Find out how her versatility will be the key to her success in 2020!

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh, is an actor whose passion and dedication is always lighting up her characters ablaze. Her innately natural acting skills help her to mold herself into any character. Ans with her promise to her art, we always get to see the many versatile characters from the actress.

We can witness the actress's fiery passion with her performance in Dangal where she actually trained in professional wrestling to play the part, which is one of the most cool and amazing things that one can do to get into character! We can see the result of that as Dangal brawling its way to the top to being one of the most popular and highest grossers movies in the Indian film industry.

Fatima really assimilates and learns by working with other big actors. At the same time, the actress maintains and appends aura of her own original self. The result of which, are the riveting characters she delivers to us which we can witness on-screen.

The actress has really adaptable acting skills and her adaptability is always sure to show a very praiseworthy character on-screen. She really molds herself into the masks of her characters effortlessly.

The actress has two significantly stellar projects with two really different compound roles to play in both. Fatima will ace both of those roles and prove her multifaceted acting skills. She has been chosen with immense trust by the directors because of her previous spectacular performances and that makes her the filmmaker’s favourite. Fatima has received befitting admiration and appreciation from the audience of the Indian cinema for all her performances.

Fatima has really made her own mark in the Indian film industry. Her acting really keeps the audience into the screen. The actress’ is building a road to success for herself by using her impressive foundation in acting.

With a promising 2020, Fatima will be juggling between the films “Ludo” and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”.