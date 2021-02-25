Fatima Sana Shaikh observed Manoj Bajpayee's work to learn more

MUMBAI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls working with Manoj Bajpayee last year has been one of the most enriching experiences in her career so far.

"I've always appreciated Manoj Sir's work and throughout this film, I observed him to understand what his processes are. This movie helped me build relationships that I will always cherish. This is a perfect feel-good film that you can enjoy with your whole family," says Fatima.

She was seen with Bajpayee in the comedy "Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari", a film she calls "a really fun project" and adds: "I got a chance to work with people I look up to, so that was a thrilling experience for me."

The film directed by "Tere Bin Laden" maker Abhishek Sharma also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Neha Pendse, and revolves around Manoj Bajpayee as a scheming detective. Fatima plays his sister.

Fatima will soon be seen in the horror comedy "Bhoot Police", starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

"Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari" is set to air on Zee Cinema on February 28.

