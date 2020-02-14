Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on the expectations she has set for herself, read more!

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh has a busy 2020 with various projects lined up for her. The actress left an impressionable mark on Bollywood with Dangal which went on to become the highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Fatima spoke about the expectations she has for herself and what motivates her to work hard and improve every single day.

The actress shared, "I expect a lot from myself more than anyone else. That’s why, I work very hard on myself."

Fatima completely owns the character she portrays and instantly strikes a chord with the audience. Fatima’s performance in Dangal still stays etched in the heart of the audiences.

Being cast in such varied projects will lead to an upward graph amongst mainstream moviegoing audiences.

Touted as the director’s actor, Fatima has created a mark for herself with promising performances and the year 2020 looks very promising with a stellar line-up.

Fatima will next be seen in 'Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari' alongside Manoj Bajpaye. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo.