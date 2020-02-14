News

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on the expectations she has set for herself, read more!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 04:03 PM

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh has a busy 2020 with various projects lined up for her. The actress left an impressionable mark on Bollywood with Dangal which went on to become the highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Fatima spoke about the expectations she has for herself and what motivates her to work hard and improve every single day. 

The actress shared, "I expect a lot from myself more than anyone else. That’s why, I work very hard on myself."

Fatima completely owns the character she portrays and instantly strikes a chord with the audience. Fatima’s performance in Dangal still stays etched in the heart of the audiences.

Being cast in such varied projects will lead to an upward graph amongst mainstream moviegoing audiences.

Touted as the director’s actor, Fatima has created a mark for herself with promising performances and the year 2020 looks very promising with a stellar line-up.   

Fatima will next be seen in 'Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari' alongside Manoj Bajpaye. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo.

Tags Bollywood Fatima Sana Shaikh Dangal Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari Manoj Bajpaye Anurag Basu LUDO TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs party hard at newly opened eatery!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-series The Bull Of Dalal Street

Ashmit Patel and Iqbal Khan promote their web-...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here