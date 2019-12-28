News

Fatima Sana Shaikh sermonizes at an acclaimed college festival, reliving Dangal Days.

28 Dec 2019 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh is a name known to all. With her smashing debut in Dangal to being a princess warrior in Thugs of Hindustan, Fatima's craft and talent are spreading like fire. Fatima has been in the buzz for her varied work and an interesting upcoming line of projects. 

Owing to this, she was recently invited to a college fest to converse with the audience about her journey so far, her experience of working with such remarkable directors and her future movies. She was joined by her Dangal director Nitish Tiwari on the panel and they were seen reminiscing over their Dangal shoot days. 

The entire discussion revolved around their opus release Dangal - what went into making the mega movie, the idea behind it, the reactions and appreciations and hence the session was titled "Reliving Dangal". This was then followed by Q/A's where the audiences showed a lot of enthusiasm and excitement of seeing Fatima on the silver screen again. 

Dressed in a nude peach lace dress with hair kept open, Fatima looked like a doll. 

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in a horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal and in Anurag Basu's directorial next titled 'Ludo' and she is exhilarated for her first-ever collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkumar Rao.

