“This festive season, let us not forget to include senior citizens in our celebrations," says veteran theatre artist, Deepak Qazir

MUMBAI: This festive season, Zee Theatre airs ‘Sandhya Chhaya’, an emotional tale that reminds us to forge deeper connections with senior citizens struggling with loneliness in the twilight of their lives. Written by noted Marathi playwright Jaywant Dalvi in 1973, and directed by Ishaan Trivedi, ‘Sandhya Chhaya’ is part of Zee Theatre’s Diwali Special line-up that will be available across major DTH platforms.

The teleplay stars veteran actor Deepak Qazir in a pivotal role, talking about the teleplay, he says, “Sandhya Chhaya is a wrenching tale about old age and loneliness and highlights the plight of parents whose children have the affluence to take care of their material needs but no time to tend to their emotional cravings. The teleplay shows how heart-breaking the feeling of isolation can be in old age and reminds us to make time for those who have so little to look forward to. The issues this story addresses are timeless and this festive season, I hope, we will not forget to include senior citizens in our celebrations."

The actor was moved by how the two elderly protagonists get used to a monotonous routine in the absence of socialisation and find happiness in revisiting happy moments from their past. He says, "It is not materialistic pleasures that they need. They long for companionship, and a tangible connection with their children and grandchildren but these gifts are denied to them. Earlier, at least festivals like Diwali were an occasion for a family reunion but now even that is becoming increasingly rare. Children who live far away from home, only occasionally visit their parents and tend to get emotionally disconnected. ‘Sandhya Chhaya’ is a reminder that old age is inevitable but we can all be more sensitive and empathetic towards the elderly amongst us."

The teleplay also stars Uttara Baokar and Vinnay Vishwa and will be aired on Dish TV, DTH Rangmanch, and Airtel Theatre on 22nd October.