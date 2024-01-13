Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for the very first time in the upcoming action film Fighter. The film has been in the news ever since its announcement and fans have been eagerly waiting for its trailer. The Siddharth Anand directorial will finally be releasing its trailer soon. Read on to know when.

Touted to be a visually dynamic aerial action film, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The makers have now announced the film’s trailer release. Taking to Instagram lead actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Ready to drop. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST. Ready to drop. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST.

#Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D.”

In Fighter, Hrithik will be seen as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.

Credit-HindustanTimes



