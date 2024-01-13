Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release

The Siddharth Anand directorial will finally be releasing its trailer soon. Read on to know when.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 18:11
movie_image: 
Hrithik

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for the very first time in the upcoming action film Fighter. The film has been in the news ever since its announcement and fans have been eagerly waiting for its trailer. The Siddharth Anand directorial will finally be releasing its trailer soon. Read on to know when.

Also read - Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Hot! As the Fighter actor turns 50, check out some of his hottest looks

Touted to be a visually dynamic aerial action film, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The makers have now announced the film’s trailer release. Taking to Instagram lead actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Ready to drop. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST.  Ready to drop. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST.

#Fighter Forever  #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D.”

Check out his post here;

In Fighter, Hrithik will be seen as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. 

Also read - Woah! Unveiling Hrithik Roshan's Thrilling Avatar in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – A Patriotism-Packed Aerial Extravaganza

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

    
 

Fighter Siddharth Anand Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Sanjeeda Sheikh Talat Aziz Karan Singh Grover Anil Kapoor Akshay Oberoi Hindi movie Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 18:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Did Ananya Panday’s caption on picture with Orry make Palak Tiwari’s fans furious? Read on to know what happened
MUMBAI : Recently Palak Tiwari made headlines as her chat with Orry went viral. People on the internet are confused and...
Happy Lohri! Here are 6 Hindi movies that celebrated the festival of Lohri
MUMBAI: India is a country with many cultures and traditions. Movies reflect the cultures where the stories come from....
What! Kangana Ranaut finally broke the silence on rumours of dating a mystery man; Says ‘A man and a woman walking together on a street…’
MUMBAI : In response to reports that she is dating someone, Kangana Ranaut has finally spoken out. The actress answered...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Wow! Vandana, Armaan and Abhira's dance performance, Ruhi gets annoyed
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut’s mystery man Loic Chapoix and all all you need to know about him
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last few releases have failed...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan takes a dig at Isha Malviya’s achievements says “Even after so much achievement you are dating Abhishek and Samarth”
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is only two weeks from the finale and finally this season will get its winner.The...
Recent Stories
Ananya
What! Did Ananya Panday’s caption on picture with Orry make Palak Tiwari’s fans furious? Read on to know what happened
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ananya
What! Did Ananya Panday’s caption on picture with Orry make Palak Tiwari’s fans furious? Read on to know what happened
Basanti
Happy Lohri! Here are 6 Hindi movies that celebrated the festival of Lohri
Kangana Ranaut
What! Kangana Ranaut finally broke the silence on rumours of dating a mystery man; Says ‘A man and a woman walking together on a street…’
Kangana
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut’s mystery man Loic Chapoix and all all you need to know about him
Varun Dhawan
Must Read! Hindi remake of Theri starring Varun Dhawan to come up with an update tomorrow?
Ashish Wadhwa
What! THIS actor a former superstar worked with top actresses but one mistake ended his career