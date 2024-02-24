Fighter: Exclusive! Akshay Oberoi on the challenges of getting into the character, “There is no scope for being out of shape”

MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.

The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The movie is finally out in theatres and it’s getting some amazing responses from the audience.

Now we got in touch with Akshay Oberoi who had some interesting insights to share when asked about the his bonding with Karan Singh Grover, his takeaway from the movie and much more.

Akshay Oberoi’s bonding with Karan Singh Grover

On this, Akshay Oberoi said that his own Instagram profile is the proof of how much he loves Karan Singh Grover and feels really happy for the fact that they got to meet and work together. Akshay Oberoi praised Karan Singh Grover by saying that he is one of the nicest people Akshay has met and that he has made a friend for life.

With the uniform involved, what was the challenging part in playing the role?

On this, Akshay Oberoi said that the challenging part was to get the body language of an air force pilot, getting the look and the body right as when you enter the body suit, it is important to be fit or else it is seen very visibly. There is no scope for being out of shape. Adding further, Akshay Oberoi said that there is a deep responsibility of wearing the uniform of an air force pilot because these are serious people, they are protecting our borders by putting their life at risk and they are so talented to fly at such a height, these are real heroes and super skilled.

Takeaway from the movie as an actor

On this, Akshay Oberoi said that it will always a special movie of our career, it’s a dream changer for me and has all the major names in the star cast playing all the major roles in the movie. Akshay Oberoi added that he has worked for 14 years but nothing put him on the map as the audience still did not recognize his work but this movie suddenly put him in front of larger audience and so it will always be a special film for him. Adding to the importance of the movie, Akshay Oberoi said that he has earlier as a child he has watched Hrithik, has done some small roles with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, has worked with Siddharth Anand in a show called ‘Flesh’ which was on OTT platform and so the whole film is full circle of all the things he has been trying to achieve in his life and it’s wrapped up in this beautiful gift called fighter. So there’s a lot he’d take away from this movie.

This was our conversation with Rishabh Sawhney.

