Fighter latest poster: Wow! Akshay Oberoi looks dashing as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan

MUMBAI : The movie Fighter that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by Pathaan, War and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand also has Karan Singh Grover along with these amazing talents.

Also Read-Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand’s directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day

Now, lead actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new poster of the movie featuring actor Akshay Oberoi. He wrote, “Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, Call Sign: Bash, Designation: Weapon System Operator, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever.”

Check out the post here;

Recently the makers released the teaser of the film which got some great reviews. Fighter is by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also Read-Woah! Anil Kapoor steals the spotlight in first look of 'Fighter'

Credit-FreePressJournal

