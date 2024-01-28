Fighter: Must Read! Akshay Oberoi praises co-star Deepika Padukone “Her commitment to her craft is commendable”

Akshay, who has previously worked with Deepika in the film Piku, spoke about the actress as he is collaborating with her once again in Fighter.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Akshay

MUMBAI: The movie Fighter has finally been released. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for the very first time in the film. The film has been in the news ever since its announcement and fans will finally get to see the aerial action film which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Also read - Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Hot! As the Fighter actor turns 50, check out some of his hottest looks

Akshay, who has previously worked with Deepika in the film Piku, spoke about the actress as he is collaborating with her once again in Fighter. He said, “Working with Deepika Padukone is always a pleasure. She is one of the most thorough professionals I have ever had the opportunity to collaborate with. From our time on Piku to now in Fighter, nothing has changed. Her commitment to her craft and the collaborative spirit she brings to the set is truly commendable.”

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand, and Hrithik is seen as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. 

Also read - Woah! Unveiling Hrithik Roshan's Thrilling Avatar in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – A Patriotism-Packed Aerial Extravaganza

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 
 

Akshay Oberoi Siddharth Anand Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan Anil Kapoor Karan Singh Grover Fighter Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Pavail
Must Read! Pavail Gulati shares his experience of playing a cop in Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva “It demands physical and mental dedication”
Pankaj
Whoa! Pankaj Tripathi reveals he would do THIS if he was the prime minister for a day
Shah
Really! “Shah Rukh Khan is very witty and intelligent” Saumya Tandon speaks about the superstar and her biggest flop with the Dunki actor
Rohit Shetty
Must read! Rohit Shetty’s title choice for Indian Police Force; 'Force' may Suit filmmaking but contradicts the ethos of Indian Police 'Services'
Saif Ali Khan
Ingenious! Saif Ali Khan shares Rani Mukerji's wise advice on his relationship with Kareena Kapoor; Says ‘'It was brilliant’
urmila
Woah! This actress hasn't delivered a film since 15 years, is still known as one of the top actresses, guess who