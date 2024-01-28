Fighter: Must Read! Akshay Oberoi praises co-star Deepika Padukone “Her commitment to her craft is commendable”

MUMBAI: The movie Fighter has finally been released. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for the very first time in the film. The film has been in the news ever since its announcement and fans will finally get to see the aerial action film which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Akshay, who has previously worked with Deepika in the film Piku, spoke about the actress as he is collaborating with her once again in Fighter. He said, “Working with Deepika Padukone is always a pleasure. She is one of the most thorough professionals I have ever had the opportunity to collaborate with. From our time on Piku to now in Fighter, nothing has changed. Her commitment to her craft and the collaborative spirit she brings to the set is truly commendable.”

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand, and Hrithik is seen as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.

