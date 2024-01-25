Fighter: Really! Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s sizzling hot beach scenes deleted from the theatrical cut

MUMBAI: The movie Fighter has finally been released. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are collaborating for the very first time in the film. The film has been in the news ever since its announcement and fans will finally get to see the aerial action film which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Also read - Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Hot! As the Fighter actor turns 50, check out some of his hottest looks

The film has also been in the news for the lead pair; Hrithik and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry, which has been seen in the songs as well. People who have already seen the film noticed that some scenes that were seen in the promotions and songs are not there in the film.

Well, prior to the film’s release, the censor board has asked the makers to cut off some scenes that are sexually suggestive. The song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ has a lot of such scenes that flaunts the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika but had to be chopped off.

Some of these scenes include one where Deepika is lying on top of Hrithik in a black bikini and another where he is hugging her tightly.

Although the scenes are cut from the song which plays in the post credits, they are very much there on Youtube.

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand, and Hrithik is seen as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.

Also read - Woah! Unveiling Hrithik Roshan's Thrilling Avatar in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – A Patriotism-Packed Aerial Extravaganza

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- FreePressJournal