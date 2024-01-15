Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?

MUMBAI : The film Fighter has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film which is directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has also been grabbing headlines for the collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik and also since it is an aerial action film.

Also Read-OMG! Deepika Padukone reveals a weird habit of hers, which only two of her closest know about

Now, netizens who are following the film and every detail of the film recently noticed that director Siddharth and lead actress Deepika are not following each other on Instagram. Many have speculated that something has gone wrong and the duo have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However many also opined that there is no proof that the duo followed each other earlier. Interestingly, Fighter is Siddharth and Deepika’s third collaboration. Previously they have worked together in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and Pathaan (2023).

Also Read-Aww! Deepika Padukone talks about planning a family with Ranveer Singh, read more

As per reports, Siddharth follows only 20 handles on Instagram including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, and Arjun Kapoor among a few others. While Deepika follows around 186 accounts on Instagram.

Deepika shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “#FighterTrailer Out Now!

#FighterOn25thJanuary releasing worldwide.Experience #Fighter on the big screen in IMAX 3D.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD and later as Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye



