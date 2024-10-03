Fighter’ star Anil Kapoor joins ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight

MUMBAI: Four months ago, in October, the first steps towards making War 2 were taken, with the first shots being taken in Spain. Notably, the crew of the movie set out to record a thrilling car chase scene inside the gorgeous backdrop of Europe. Hrithik Roshan did not film during this period, although on November 4, he did take part in the promotional material's filming.

However, Roshan had to take a brief break to recover from back pain, which prevented him from working on the promotion of Fighter, another project. According to the popular news portal, Roshan is ready to return to action for War 2 now that he is fully healthy and committed to his art.

According to the article, Yashraj Studios has been doing intense rehearsals, which include combat scenes, to make sure Roshan is prepared for the physically demanding part. The goal of director Ayan Mukerji is to present Roshan's persona with a well-choreographed sword-fighting sequence against the background of a Japanese Shaolin Temple.

Ben Jasper is a well-known Hollywood cinematographer, has been brought in to record the visual spectacle of War 2. Jasper brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having previously worked with Roshan on the first part of the franchise. He is well-known for his work on critically praised titles including The Night Manager.

While Roshan is scheduled to begin filming on March 7, Junior NTR, his co-star, will likely begin filming later, in April. The performers had previously been shooting separately in Spain and Abu Dhabi, with intricate scenes like the boat chase being shot over seven days in January in the latter city.

The female lead has not yet been decided upon, even though the production crew is getting ready for the sequel. Furthermore, amid rumours about other projects such as Tiger Vs Pathan, questions remain about logistical issues, such as Salman Khan's availability and location changes brought on by outside forces.

