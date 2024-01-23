Fighter: What! Siddharth Anand breaks silence on why Deepika Padukone is missing from the film’s promotions

MUMBAI : The film Fighter has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film which is directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has also been grabbing headlines for the collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik and also since it is a larger than life aerial action film. The film’s trailer shows how it inculcates a patriotic feeling among us, especially the BGM.

Recently, netizens who are following the film and every detail of the film recently noticed that director Siddharth and lead actress Deepika are not following each other on Instagram. Many have speculated that something has gone wrong and the duo have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Netizens have also been wondering why Deepika was not seen in any of the film’s promotions so far. Director Siddharth Anand has now broken silence on why the actress was not seen in the film’s promotions. Siddharth said, “This is a promotional strategy that we have taken. You will start seeing Deepika Padukone everywhere from tomorrow (Tuesday) everywhere. People put a lot of conjectures into things. Deepika was supposed to come for the trailer launch, but she was under the weather. And now she is going to be everywhere; our strategy is such.”

He further added, “Obviously, we can’t do without Deepika... Deepika and Hrithik’s pair is one of the major highlights. And it’s a huge excitement for me as a filmmaker to see both of them (together). So, I can imagine that even the audience is waiting for (her). You will start seeing them closer to the release. Also, we didn’t want too much of Hrithik and Deepika before the release. We wanted people to enjoy them on the big screen. We didn’t want that saturation.”

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD and later as Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

