Fighter: Woah! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are here to raise the heat with the poster from their new song; here are the details of the song

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Fighter has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was in the making, the movie that is directed by Siddharth Anand has Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. The teaser of the movie has already got a thumbs up from the fans all over and the first song was loved by the audience.

Well now the makers are all set with another song of the movie, and the name of the song is Ishq Jaisa Kuch, well the team Fighter has dropped the first poster of the song that has Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and they are indeed raising the temperature with the poster.

What we see in the poster is the sizzling chemistry between one of the hottest onscreen pairs of Bollywood. The poster indicates that the song will be at a different level in terms of chemistry, romance, and hotness. Well ever since the poster was out, it had grabbed the attention and we really cannot take our eyes off the hotness put up by actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

Well the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch will be out on 22nd December and we look forward to seeing the hotness and the freshness with this fresh new pair on screen. What are your views on this poster and how excited are you for the song? Do share in the comment section below.

Movie Fighter is Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures and It is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 18:00

