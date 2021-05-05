News

Film editor Ajay Sharma Passes Away

Ajay Sharma who was the editor of Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan and Bandish Bandits Passes Away

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
05 May 2021 04:09 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Film editor Ajay Sharma who edited films like Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan, and the web series Bandish Bandits, passed away last night. Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket was his upcoming project. He also worked as an assistant editor for Barfi, YJHD, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro and The Dirty Picture.

ALSO READ – (Neha Sharma enjoys coffee with her sister Aisha; both sisters look super fit)

Several tweets paid tribute to the editor after the news of his death broke. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, “Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense."

Ajay Sharma’s filmography also included films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Crook: It’s Good to Be Bad and Tum Mile.

SOURCE – NEWS I8 MOVIES

ALSO READ – (Remember cute little son of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol from movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, here is how he looks now)

Tags Ajay Sharma Editor Barfi YJHD Agneepath Kai Po Che Life In A Metro The Dirty Picture Jagga Jasoos LUDO Karwaan Bandish Bandits Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Crook: It’s Good to Be Bad Tum Mile Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest