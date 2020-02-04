Film on Hawa Singh announced! Read on to know who he was...

MUMBAI: Tuesday began with a piece of exciting news as Salman Khan tweeted about Sooraj Pancholi's upcoming film, Hawa Singh. The inspiration behind the film, the Indian boxer is one of the most inspiring people on earth.

As we await more details about the project, let's get to know more about who Hawa Singh is and his amazing life.

Captain Hawa Singh was born in now Haryana and at the age of 19, he was enrolled in the Indian Army. He impressed one and all with his calibre and became the champion of the Western Command in 1960.

This caught everyone's attention and then went ahead and participated in the 1966 Asian Games.

Hawa Singh won gold medals at the 1966 Asian Games and the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok and in 1966, he was awarded the Arjuna Award, India's highest sporting award.

After leaving the world of competitive sports he decided to impart his knowledge and became the co-founder of the Bhiwani Boxing Club.

For those unaware, Bhiwani Boxing Club came to the limelight in 2008 when four of the five boxers who represented India at the 2008 Summer Olympics were from Bhiwani.

From the same batch, Jitender Kumar (Flyweight) in the 51 kg category and Akhil Kumar in the 54 kg category went on to qualify for the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Vijender Singh won a Bronze medal in the 75 kg category.

His efforts in the field of teaching didn't go unnoticed and he was awarded the Dronacharya Award in 1999. Unfortunately, he couldn't receive the award as he passed away on August 14, 2000, just 15 days before he was to receive the Dronacharya Award.

Coming back to the film, Salman Khan tweeted about it and wrote, 'Hawa se baatein karega singh... #HawaSinghBiopic @Sooraj9pancholi'.