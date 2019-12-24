Filming of Kwatha, starring Ayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif, begins

MUMBAI: The shooting of Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif's upcoming film Kwatha has begin. Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, the film is an action film set in Manipur. Aayush is playing the role of an army officer in Kwatha.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce the news. Sharing a picture of Kwatha's clap board, he wrote, 'Filming begins... #Kwatha stars #AayushSharma and #IsabelleKaif [sister of #KatrinaKaif]... Directed by Karan Lalit Butani... Produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhat, Aditya Joshi, Alok Thakur and Sujay Shankarwar... 2020 release.'

Ayush Sharma has been preparing hard to play the role of an Army orfficer in Kwatha. The actor is working on his physique and is working out extensively. In an earlier interview, he said, that he is the army guy now. He thinks he looks like the army guy and all the hard work paid off. And all set for the shoot for this venture With Kwatha, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is making her Bollywood debut.

Kwatha is a real-life story and its title comes from a village in Manipur which is located on the border of India and Myanmar. It's a story of an army officer and the relationship he shares with the village. This is Aayush's second Bollywood film. He made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri in 2018. While the first film failed to create magic at the box office, Aayush Sharma hopes his second film will be a successful project. Kwatha is set to hit screens in 2020.