Filmmaker Anees Bazmee confirms Tabu will begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 from March

MUMBAI: The much anticipated movie of the year Bhool Bhulaiya 2's shooting dates have been in speculations ever since the news of it was out.It was earlier reported that the team will resume shooting from October 2020, while some later said that they will begin from December.Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will finally resume shooting for the much awaited horror-comedy from this week with the leading pair flying to Manali to shoot for a song. Now, we have heard that Tabu who plays an important role in the film too will start shooting from March.



Tabu has given her dates for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for March, the filmmaker said, “Yes, she has. I am shooting in Manali right now, from here I’ll come back to Mumbai where we will continue shooting for the film. In Mumbai, we will start shooting from March 3 or 4, and whenever Tabu will have her scenes she will join us too. Everyone has given their dates for March.” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had kickstarted in February last year in Jaipur, after which the cast had taken off to Lucknow to shoot for a major portion.

However, the team had to fly back because of the Covid-19 lockdown. So are they going back to Lucknow to finish the remaining portions? “We are planning to go back to Lucknow. Once we finish wrapping up the parts in Mumbai, we will then move to Lucknow,” confirmed Anees.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on November 19 and it's being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar.

