This filmmaker has given two hit franchises, earned 2800 crore, guess who?

How successful a filmmaker is can be gauged by either their impact on cinema in general or their box office prowess. There have been many filmmakers whose films have not set the box office ablaze but they are still regarded as auteur.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Rohit

MUMBAI: How successful a filmmaker is can be gauged by either their impact on cinema in general or their box office prowess. There have been many filmmakers whose films have not set the box office ablaze but they are still regarded as auteur. On the other hand are those whose films are not critically acclaimed but they mint money at the ticket window. The biggest of them all from Bollywood has earned a whopping Rs 2800 crore with his films, and it’s not one of the usual suspects.

Also read - What! When Rohit Shetty made this shocking connection between his movies All The Best, Singham and Golmaal

 

Rohit Shetty has the honour of directing films that have cumulatively earned more than the works of any other filmmaker from the Hindi film industry. Over the course of 20 years, Rohit has directed 15 films (and created one web series). These have collectively earned a record Rs 2815 crore worldwide at the box office, higher than any other Bollywood director. In fact, there is only one name in all of India that has a higher box office collection – SS Rajamouli with over Rs 4200 crore from 12 films.

The bulk of Rohit Shetty’s films’ collections have come from his two superhit franchises – the Cop Universe (Rs 1070 crore from four films) and Golmaal (Rs 608 crore from four films). In addition, he has also given two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan (Chennai Express and Happy New Year), which have combined box office gross of over Rs 800 crore. Of the 15 films he has directed since his debut with Zameen in 2003, Rohit has delivered only two flops (Zameen and Cirkus). This enviable box office record means that he has been the most profitable Indian filmmaker of the 21st century.

Also read -​​​​​​​ Must read! Rohit Shetty reveals how his father started drinking after the accident that took place on the sets of Bombay 405 Miles

Rajkumar Hirani is the only Bollywood filmmaker within touching distance of Rohit Shetty’s numbers as his six films have collectively earned Rs 2377 crore. Siddharth Anand and Nitesh Tiwari have also earned over Rs 2000 crore at the box office, courtesy blockbusters Pathaan and Dangal respectively. Other big Hindi film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Rs 1700 crore) and Karan Johar (Rs 1290 crore) are far behind in the race.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 

 

Rohit Shetty Chennai Express Golmaal Ajay Devgn Cirkus Zameen Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira have a cute nok jhok over Ruhi
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kiku Sharda REVEALS the reason that keeps him going on Kapil Sharma's show after years
MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda, also known as Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda, gained notoriety in the comedy-drama FIR for his...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Surekha believes Mukul to be innocent
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor talked recently about the advantages of being an actor's kid in the movie industry despite being...
Sunny Leone-hosted 'Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' Goes Live Today - Here's What You Can Expect this season
MUMBAI: The highly anticipated reality show, 'Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please', hosted by actress-entrepreneur...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi saves Anvi from committing suicide, confronts Mukul
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’
Sara
Sara Ali Khan talks about the response coming for Ae Watan Mere Watan on social media
Sriram
Sriram Raghavan talks about the mixed response to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas
Farah
Farah Khan used to puke every time Shah Rukh Khan removed is shirt during the shoot of Om Shanti Om, here's why
Prakash
Here are some of the controversial statements made by Prakash Raj, take a look
Arbaaz
Arbaaz Khan candidly opens up on his plan for launching son Arhaan; Says ‘That is the kind of level I want him to be at…’