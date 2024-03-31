This filmmaker has given two hit franchises, earned 2800 crore, guess who?

MUMBAI: How successful a filmmaker is can be gauged by either their impact on cinema in general or their box office prowess. There have been many filmmakers whose films have not set the box office ablaze but they are still regarded as auteur. On the other hand are those whose films are not critically acclaimed but they mint money at the ticket window. The biggest of them all from Bollywood has earned a whopping Rs 2800 crore with his films, and it’s not one of the usual suspects.

Rohit Shetty has the honour of directing films that have cumulatively earned more than the works of any other filmmaker from the Hindi film industry. Over the course of 20 years, Rohit has directed 15 films (and created one web series). These have collectively earned a record Rs 2815 crore worldwide at the box office, higher than any other Bollywood director. In fact, there is only one name in all of India that has a higher box office collection – SS Rajamouli with over Rs 4200 crore from 12 films.

The bulk of Rohit Shetty’s films’ collections have come from his two superhit franchises – the Cop Universe (Rs 1070 crore from four films) and Golmaal (Rs 608 crore from four films). In addition, he has also given two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan (Chennai Express and Happy New Year), which have combined box office gross of over Rs 800 crore. Of the 15 films he has directed since his debut with Zameen in 2003, Rohit has delivered only two flops (Zameen and Cirkus). This enviable box office record means that he has been the most profitable Indian filmmaker of the 21st century.

Rajkumar Hirani is the only Bollywood filmmaker within touching distance of Rohit Shetty’s numbers as his six films have collectively earned Rs 2377 crore. Siddharth Anand and Nitesh Tiwari have also earned over Rs 2000 crore at the box office, courtesy blockbusters Pathaan and Dangal respectively. Other big Hindi film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Rs 1700 crore) and Karan Johar (Rs 1290 crore) are far behind in the race.

