Filmmaker Nitin Gupta reveals about his next movie with Rahul Roy

MUMBAI: The Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, who recently suffered a brain stroke and was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital before being discharged on Tuesday, will essay the role of a stroke victim in his next film, revealed filmmaker Nitin Gupta.

Rahul was shooting for Nitin's film 'LAC: Live The Battle' in Kargil when he suffered the stroke on November 26. And now, he will reunite with the same director for a film titled 'Stroke'.

Speaking to media portal, while Nitin said that Rahul's speech therapy will continue for a while as he is facing difficulty saying a few words, the filmmaker also revealed that Rahul's stent surgery, which is on hold now after his twin brother Rohit wanted the actor to recuperate from the stroke, will happen soon.

Rahul's next with Nitin titled 'Sayonee' is slated for release in theatres on December 18.

Meanwhile speaking about the upcoming films 'Sayonee' and 'Stroke, Nitin told the publication, "This (Sayonee) will be his first release after the stroke and while other producers might be hesitant to work with him for a while, I plan to launch my next with him in February. It’s a murder mystery titled Stroke. Coincidentally, the film’s protagonist, played by Rahul, witnesses a murder but is unable to name the murderer because he has suffered a stroke. We are mixing reality with fiction."

ALSO READ – (Check out the celeb couples who never had kids after marriage)

On Monday, Rahul had shared a video on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen standing with the support of his sister Pia and her husband. The actor's sister had informed in the video that Roy was recovering, and had thanked fans for their love and prayers.

Earlier, speaking about Rahul suffering from a stroke, 'LAC: Live The Battle' producer Nivedita Basu told Mumbai Mirror, "Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project. Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that's exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out."

For the unversed, Rahul Roy was the winner of controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 1.

SOURCE – DNA

ALSO READ – (Check out Shruti Haasan’s latest video with her duck buddy)