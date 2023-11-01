Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta’s thriller Faraaz to hit the big screen on 3rd February 2023.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha.
MUMBAI : Director Hansal Mehta is back with another hard-hitting story based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe in 2016. After an overwhelming response at the BFI London Film Festival 2022 where it had a world premiere, the Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal starrer is set for theatrical release on the 3rd of February 2023.

Producer Anubhav Sinha added, “Faraaz is a story that needs to be told and Hansal has done justice to the story of the catastrophic event that shocked the world. It is a story about a hero who made a brave choice and celebrates the spirit of a young boy who stood tall for his loved ones.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said, “To me, Faraaz is a story of our polarised times. Through the one event that rocked Dhaka — the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan cafe — I’ve tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it. Designed as a nail biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “After an overwhelmingly positive response at the BFI premiere, we are excited to finally bring this untold story of a young boy to the world. Faraaz will surely strike a chord in your heart as it celebrates bravery, friendship, and humanity at its core. I am glad to be associated with such an important film.”

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir M. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films. It stars Zahaan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Palak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast.

