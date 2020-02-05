FilterCopy beats Akshay Kumar and Virat Kohli to become Instagram’s Most Viewed Profile in 2019!

MUMBAI: 2019 was the year of disruption in the entertainment sector as digital video consumption in India continued to grow significantly. Vidooly, India’s leading online video analytics and marketing company, recently launched a report titled, ‘Digital Video Trends 2019’, ranking FilterCopy as Instagram’s most viewed profile in 2019, with more than 923 million views and 2.62k uploads.

FilterCopy, the short-form video channel of Pocket Aces, successfully surpassed traditional broadcast channels like Colors TV and Vijay TV securing the #1 position in the category. The channel also left behind popular Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and even the Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli!

Started in 2015, as the flagship channel of Pocket Aces, FilterCopy has amassed a whopping subscriber base of 6.5 million on YouTube and has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. One of the most popular Indian digital channels, FilterCopy comes out with ~5-6 videos every day with each video aiming to solve boredom for its viewers! The videos resonate well with India’s millennial audience making it the home for relatable content for the youth.

FilterCopy’s parent company, Pocket Aces, continues to push the boundaries of content innovation and has been instrumental in providing unique brand solutions to right from traditional players to new-age startups. The company’s long-form video channel- Dice Media recently launched its latest web series ‘Firsts’ on its Instagram channel in association with Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk.

Sharing their delight on this news, Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita, Founders, Pocket Aces said, “This recognition is a great way to start 2020! Our consumer-first approach coupled with our data-driven mentality is being rewarded by viewers. We strive to create content that our viewers find relatable and engaging. Being ranked as the number one Instagram profile amidst other noteworthy content creators and celebrities is testimony that we are progressing in the right direction.”

Commenting on the same, Subrat Kar, Co-founder, Vidooly said, “We congratulate Pocket Aces for being the most viewed account of Instagram in India for the given timeline. This shows that what started as an image centric social media platform, Instagram has now become a great platform for short video content companies to tell quick & engaging stories. It is yet to be seen what would be the next steps taken by Instagram on the video front after the launch of IGTV."