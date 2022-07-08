Finally! Aamir Khan breaks his silence over Mona Singh playing his mother’s role in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha helmed by Advait Chandan is the much-awaited film that features a stellar cast like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and many others

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set for a release on August 11. Ahead of the film's release, Aamir Khan recently addressed the media about how the makers and he are being trolled for casting actress Mona Singh in the role of his mother in the film.

Reacting to a question about Mona SIngh playing his mother in the film despite the huge age gap, Aamir said that the actress has done a beautiful job in the film and questioning her on the basis of age is unfair. “This is Mona Singh's brilliance. When you see her in the film then you will think that she is looking very young. You will also feel that she is looking old as well. It is her brilliance. You are taking away the good work that she's done. This is wrong. Had I been in her shoes I would have been very disturbed)," he asserted.

Mona Singh (40) will be seen playing 57-year-old Aamir Khan's mother Mrs Chaddha in Laal Singh Chaddha. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Chaitanya Akkineni.

Credit: DNA

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Mona Singh Kareena Kapoor Khan Naga Chaitanya Advait Chandan
Latest Video