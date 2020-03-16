Finally! Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family granted relief in connection with the molestation case

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 11:50
movie_image: 
Finally! Actor Nawazuddin Siddique’s family granted relief in connection with the molestation case

MUMBAI: Back in 2020, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's youngest brother Minazuddin Siddiqui had moved to a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court in Mumbai seeking anticipatory bail in the case of alleged molestation of a minor girl in his family eight years ago.

Also Read: Embarrassing! Nawazuddin Siddique reveals he was once rejected by TV show makers, and the reason will leave you in splits

The case against Minazuddin alleging molestation of a minor child in 2012 with other family members ignoring his conduct, was filed by Nawazuddin's estranged wife Aaliya. Now, a Muzaffarnagar court gave clean chit to Nawazuddin, his brothers Minazuddin, Fayazuddin, Ayazuddin, and mother Mehrunissa in the molestation case.

According to Indian Express, the court "directed police to present the closure report and produce thand produce the complainant in the court." Nawazuddin's estranged wife Aaliya had filed a case against the actor's family members. Back then the Allahabad High Court stayed the arrest of the actor, his two brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin, and his mother Mehrunissa. The court had not granted relief to Minazuddin.

Also Read: Embarrassing! Nawazuddin Siddique reveals he was once rejected by TV show makers, and the reason will leave you in splits

Nawazuddin Siddiqui married Anjali in 2009 and she changed her name to Aaliya. The marriage ended earlier this year. They have two children, daughter Shora and son Yani. In an earlier conversation, Nawazuddin had said he would never want his daughter to be an actor in Bollywood.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood movies Nawazuddin Siddique Molestation case Minazuddin Fayazuddin Ayazuddin Mehrunissa Aaliya Tiku Weds Sheru Heropanti 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 11:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad! Pakhi is devastated as Sai and Virat confess their love in front of everyone in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
ON NO! Pandya Store Dev aka Akshay Kharodia's father is in ICU requests fans to pray for him
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Shocking! Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin’s friendship falls apart; the two unfollow each other on social media
MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin’s friendship began on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, where the two met for the first...
BREAKING! Parineetii's Ankur Verma in Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad on Amazon Prime
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world.Also read:...
OMG! Bhide and Madhvi to sell lemons in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. The upcoming episode has a lot of...
Kumkum Bhagya: Disheartening! Ranbir’s silence breaks Prachi’s heart, kills her from the inside
MUMBAI: Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all...
Recent Stories
Anees
Dhamaka! Filmmaker Anees Bazmee confirms ‘No Entry’ sequel with the trio – Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor
Latest Video