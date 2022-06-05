Finally! Ajay Devgn breaks his silence over his cold war controversy with Shah Rukh Khan, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: A few years ago, reports claimed that all was not good with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The rumoured rift is said to have stemmed in 2012 when Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar clashed at the box office. However, the actors came together recently for an ad shoot. While all seems well now, the Runway 34 star opened up about the news reports about him and Shah Rukh’s bond in a recent interview.

Speaking with India Today, Ajay expressed that not only with SRK but he shares a good bond with other 90s stars. “The six-seven of us, who were from the 90’s generation who started practically together or maybe one or two years here and there, we share a great rapport. We all support each other. I mean whatever the media can write about some issues with me or Shah Rukh Khan or something else, they are not there. We speak over the phone, we are all fine.”

“Whenever one has a problem, the other is standing by. We trust each other, we believe in each other, and if somebody says ‘we are there with you’ it means they are going to be there. So, we have never had a problem ever," he said.

On the work front, Ajay and Shah Rukh are busy with their upcoming projects. While Ajay recently released Runway 34 and has Maidaan in the pipeline, Shah Rukh has Pathaan, Dunki and a movie with Atlee.

Credit: News 18