Finally Alia is accepted in the Kapoor family

25 Nov 2019 05:37 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been painting the town red with their lovey-dovey romantic tales. Unlike other couples the two are not afraid to flaunt their love in public and keep moving out together.

Along with Ranbir, it seems the Kapoor clan too has accepted Alia Bhatt as a new member of their family now. Earlier, the Bhatt girl accompanied her beau to New York to meet Rishi Kapoor who was receiving treatment for his cancer and now she was seen bonding with RK's extended family at Aadar Jain's birthday.

Armaan Jain, Reema Kapoor's son and Ranbir's cousin brother celebrated his birthday last night. It was an intimate celebration with only family and very close friends in attendance and among the close knit attendees, it was Alia Bhatt.

In these pictures we can see how the young and talented actress is getting along and there is no doubt  that the two will be tying the knot soon, may be early next year. 

