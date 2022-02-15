Finally! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to make the BIG announcement putting the wedding rumours to rest

MUMBAI: It’s been almost two years since the wedding rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going on and they are getting stronger day by day. The couple has been head-over-heels in love ever since they began to shoot for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Earlier some reports were strong that the duo will tie the knot in 2020, however, due to the untimely demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and owing to the pandemic, they decided to postpone it to 2021. But again, due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19, Ranbir and Alia decided to push it to next year, i.e, 2022. But now looks like, all the rumours will soon turn out to be true as the couple is soon going to make the big announcement.

Also Read: Must read! It was an amazing experience working with Ajay Devgan in this film: Alia Bhatt

The latest report suggests, Alia and Ranbir’s Graha Pravesh could happen in their new home Krishna Raj, which is located in the upscale locality of Bandra.

A source close to the couple said, “The entire property will take six years to complete. However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower’s first and second floor of apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor’s respectively.”

Also Read: Amazing! Alia Bhatt opens up about her equation with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood biggies

Reportedly, Krishna Raj is a 15 storey building whose first five floors will be kept for the Kapoors while the other 10 floors will be rented out. Not only that, before moving into Ranbir-Alia’s new abode, Neetu Kapoor will follow their family Pandit’s advice.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her most-anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on Feb 15.

Credit: koimoi