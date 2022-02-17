Finally! Alia Bhatt breaks her silence on Vijay Raaz’s character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is one of the most awaited releases of the year. While Alia Bhatt has left everyone in awe with her portrayal of Gangubai, Vijay Raaz has also become the talk of the town ever since the makers have released the trailer of the movie. However, Alia Bhatt, in her recent interview, has clarified that the character is not there to offend anyone.

Also Read: Really! When Urfi Javed ignored Alia Bhatt’s compliments, Scroll down the full story

Alia Bhatt recently asserted that while she understands the point of debate, it is a matter of the director and his vision. “Maybe the director found it interesting to have an actor like Vijay Raaz, who identifies as male, play a trans character,” she added. Furthermore, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress also asserted that while Vijay hasn’t played such a role on the big screen ever before, it also highlights his ability to transform into the character and performance.

Also Read: OMG! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are MISSING this fun from their family gathering

To note, Gangubai Kathiwadi is Alia Bhatt’s second collaboration with Vijay Raaz after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which also featured Ranveer Singh in the lead. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

Vijay is playing the role of Razia Bai, Gangubai’s arch-rival, in the movie.

Credit: Pinkvilla