Finally! Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump, poses with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the Bollywood world. The two never fail to set major relationship goals.

They left their fans pleasantly surprised after they announced their first pregnancy soon after their marriage. The soon-to-be parents were spotted together at a song preview of their upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actress flaunted her growing baby bump in a short brown dress as she posed alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor. This was for the first time when Alia flaunted her baby bump ever since announcing her pregnancy. The actress has been concealing her growing belly with loose fitted clothes during various public appearances off-late.

In the pictures, Alia can be seen donning a more fitted short dress which highlighted her baby bump. The pregnancy glow on her face too was quite evident and the mom-to-be happily posed for the photographers before heading inside. Alia was joined by husband Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji.

This was also the couple’s first appearance together after their wedding in April this year. Post their wedding both Ranbir and Alia got busy with their respective projects and today fans got a glimpse of the lovebirds and soon-to-be parents posing together. While Alia looked stunning in her chic outfit, Ranbir complemented his wife in all black look.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film will release theatrically on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

