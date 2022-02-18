Finally! Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘The Intern’ scheduled to go on floors very soon

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone will soon be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic The Intern which stars Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in lead roles. According to a new report, the film, which was initially scheduled to go on floors last year, will soon enter the production stage in 2022 or early 2023.

Also Read: Kudos! Deepika Padukone confirms her upcoming project as a tribute to her father and badminton champion Prakash Padukone

According to media reports, Deepika Padukone revealed details about the upcoming remake movie which also features Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. She stressed on how the COVID 19 third wave messed with their plans and said, “The Intern will happen this year, or early 2023. The third wave wasn’t anticipated, so it threw a few things off course. But now, [we are] back on track,”

Also Read: OMG! A netizen chose Rupali Ganguly starrer ‘Anupamaa’ over Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ for THIS reason

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will also be seen sharing screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a long time. She will play the leading lady in his much-anticipated movie Pathan, which is currently in the production stage. Talking about reuniting with SRK in the same conversation, Deepika said, “Working with him feels like home. This is my second film with [director] Siddharth Anand, so there is a comfort [level]. In the next few months, I will start ``Fighter with Hrithik.”

Credit: koimoi