Finally! Ananya Panday breaks her silence over breakup rumours with Ishan Khatter

MUMBAI: Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have parted ways after dating for quite some time. The rumours of their romance started during the promotions of Khaali Peeli.

While none of them have openly admitted to their relationship, rumours suggest that they have mutually ended their relationship owing to work commitments.

Recently Ananya was asked if she gets affected when a lot is written about her personal life, the actress was quoted saying, "I think I have got better for sure. There are days when I feel a little upset or bogged down by certain things. But I try to switch off. I try to spend time with my friends and family. I try to remember that is just the digital world and there's a whole actual world out there with people who I love and who love me back. I usually deal with it quite humorously,"

With respect to work, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan. Talking about the success she has gained from her last movie, the actress said, "Most definitely. When there's appreciation and people enjoy my performance or find some relatability to the character, it always feels good and very encouraging."

She further said that she is grateful that she received a lot of love since her very first film. The actress concluded by saying that she hopes to keep learning and growing.

Credit: FilmiBeat