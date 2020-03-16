Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who has been accused in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case has been finally given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) months after he was first taken into custody, following drugs bust on the Cordelia cruise ship is all set to jet off to the US for his debut project.

Ever since the news of his clean chit came out, rumours in the film industry have been rife, suggesting that the young writer and to-be director will fly off to the US for a special project that he wants to develop.

Having been relieved of his involvement in the drugs case, will soon get his passport back from the NCB. It was confiscated after he was taken into judicial custody to prevent him from taking unauthorized travel.

Once he gets his passport back, Aryan will be free to travel and the first agenda is to head to the USA. There have been media reports about Aryan's web series already having been approved by a popular OTT platform. Not just that, he's going to be mentored and associated with senior writers and filmmakers from the industry, too. It was also recently reported that Aryan had even managed a test shoot for his show, where other young talents from the film industry were also involved.

