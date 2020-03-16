Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case

Aryan Khan has been finally given a clean chit by the NCB in connection with Mumbai Drugs Bust case
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 10:25
movie_image: 
Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who has been accused in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case has been finally given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) months after he was first taken into custody, following drugs bust on the Cordelia cruise ship is all set to jet off to the US for his debut project.

Ever since the news of his clean chit came out, rumours in the film industry have been rife, suggesting that the young writer and to-be director will fly off to the US for a special project that he wants to develop.

Also Read: What! Kartik Aryan was the real hero in Karan Johar's birthday bash, read more

Having been relieved of his involvement in the drugs case, will soon get his passport back from the NCB. It was confiscated after he was taken into judicial custody to prevent him from taking unauthorized travel.

Also Read: Relief! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case

Once he gets his passport back, Aryan will be free to travel and the first agenda is to head to the USA. There have been media reports about Aryan's web series already having been approved by a popular OTT platform. Not just that, he's going to be mentored and associated with senior writers and filmmakers from the industry, too. It was also recently reported that Aryan had even managed a test shoot for his show, where other young talents from the film industry were also involved.

Credit: ETimes

Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Mumbai drug case Narcotics Control Bureau Pathaan Lion Dunki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 10:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who has been accused in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case has been finally given a...
EXPLOSIVE! Jyoti's lies to get caught as Imlie is pregnant; Aryan recieves the shock of his life in StarPlus'Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Jyoti ruins Neela's plan; Aryan and Imlie make a massive promise to each other in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read: ...
Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood filmmaker’s credit card misused for transactions worth Rs. 4 lakhs, details inside
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has registered a complaint with the Amboli police, after his credit card was allegedly...
Disheartening! THIS Hollywood actor pens down an emotional note after the sad demise of his mother
MUMBAI: Rust actor Alec Baldwin took to his social media to express his grief over the demise of his mother Carol...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! Revati challenges Preesha to stop her, Preesha scared
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case
Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case
Latest Video