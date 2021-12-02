Finally! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make their FIRST official appearance as a couple, READ

MUMBAI: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. Though rumours about them dating were there, the two never spoke about the same. And now, finally, they made their first official appearance as a couple at the special screening of her brother’s film Tadap on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The couple posed for the photographers and made it all official at the screening where Ahan, too, arrived with his partner Tania Shroff.

Athiya was spotted donning a black blazer and pants combo with a matching corset and on the other hand, KL wore a beige suit that he teamed up with a black t-shirt. Both KL and Athiya looked absolutely stylish together. Athiya is already a fashionable diva and can make anything work on that tall frame. She let her hair be side-parted while for the bling, she wore a sleek diamond neckpiece to go with her all-black look. The actor has been dating the star Indian cricketer for a long time now. However, this was the first time that she happily went public with her relationship.

Previously, a report in Hindustan Times had revealed that KL Rahul has registered Athiya as his partner officially in the BCCI records and she accompanies him everywhere. The daily had quoted a source close to the couple as saying, “The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for the names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team.”

