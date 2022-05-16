Finally! Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor to commence shooting for her upcoming ‘Naagin’, deets inside

movie_image: 
Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: It’s been one and a half years Shraddha Kapoor has announced that she has been roped in for director Vishal Furia’s upcoming film ‘Naagin’, however, finally the actress will start shooting for it after wrapping up Luv Ranjan’s next co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

When the actress had first broken the news of taking up this film, Shraddha had said that having grown up watching, admiring and idolising the Sridevi’s ‘Nagina’ and ‘Nigahen’, she had been keen to play a similar role - of an ichhadaari naagin who can change her form at will.

Director Vishal Furia had earlier revealed in another interview that Shraddha loved the concept and it did not take too long for her to come onboard. He also revealed that the actress is in love with the process and they intend to have workshops for ‘Naagin’. According to him, it is an unusual character and will need a lot of prep.

According to a media report, in keeping with the subject rooted in traditional Indian folklore, the film will have extensive VFX. Work on the visual effects modelling is reportedly slated to start next month.

Meanwhile, Shraddha also has ‘Chaalbaaz In London’ in her kitty. According to reports, the makers, who announced the movie in April 2021, have currently put it on hold and are planning to visit it at a later stage.

Credit: ETimes

