Finally! Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah jail after being arrested for Drug trafficking

MUMBAI: Mumbai based dancer actor Chrisann Pereira was arrested by the UAE authorities for drug trafficking at the beginning of April. The actress was caught at the airport by the authorities with drugs and was jailed in Sharjah.

Also Read- Shocking! Sadak 2 actress Chrisann Pereira arrested in Sharjah, family says “she has been framed in a drug racket”

Chrisann’s family said that Chrisann is innocent and has been framed. Her brother Kevin told a news portal, “We have been through emotional torture in the last 2 weeks, my sister is innocent and has been framed in a drug racket,”

The family can now heave a sigh of relief as Chrisann has been granted bail and is released. The Mumbai Crime Branch had also jailed two people in connection with the drug racket case and for framing the Bollywood actress in it.

The two men accused are identified as Borivali resident Anthony Paul, in Mumbai and his accomplice named Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi, who is a resident of Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. As per the police, the two men reportedly hid drugs in the trophy that Chrisann was carrying.

Also Read- Must Read! It was a great experience to work with my dad in Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt opens up about working with Mahesh Bhatt

Chrisann’s mother Premila Pereira alleged that Paul wanted to take revenge on her by framing her daughter in the drug smuggling case. He has also framed four other people in a similar manner.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indiatoday