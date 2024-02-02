Finally! Dhanush's Period Drama "Captain Miller" to Premiere on Leading OTT Platform

Exclusive global streaming premiere of a captivating Tamil period action film featuring Dhanush.
MUMBAI: Get ready for a cinematic journey as Dhanush takes centre stage in the eagerly anticipated Tamil period action-adventure drama, "Captain Miller." Directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, this film is the first instalment of a trilogy that promises to deliver a compelling narrative.

Scheduled for its global streaming premiere on February 9, "Captain Miller" will be available in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, catering to audiences in over 240 countries and territories. The film unfolds in the pre-independence era, focusing on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa.

After facing conflicts in his village, Eesa decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect. Renamed Miller, he becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters, leading to a transformative journey as the revolutionary 'Captain Miller.'

Prime Video, the leading streaming platform, is set to bring this cinematic masterpiece to its viewers. Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, expresses excitement about the film's universal appeal, praising its engaging plot, powerful performances, action sequences, and emotional drama.

Director Arun Matheswaran shares his enthusiasm, stating that "Captain Miller" is not just engaging but also emotionally charged, offering a unique portrayal of Dhanush. The film has garnered acclaim for its tight script, strong performances, and contemporary relevance, making it a must-watch for audiences seeking a blend of history and action.

As part of the Prime membership, viewers in India can enjoy the savings, convenience, and entertainment offered by the platform for just ₹1499/year. Don't miss the opportunity to witness Dhanush in a role like never before, as "Captain Miller" promises an epic action-adventure with a touch of emotional depth.

