Finally! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji reacts to #BoycottBrahmastra, issues a public statement over Ranbir Kapoor’s controversy

MUMBAI: Soon after the Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ trailer was out, controversies started rolling after netizens criticised the trailer due to one of its scenes showing ‘Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes in temple. However, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji recently clarified the controversy through a public statement.

Ayan Mukherji issued a statement in which he mentioned that ‘Ranbir is not entering temple but Durga Puja Pandal.’ While justifying, he wrote, “We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal.”

“Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal,” he mentioned.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the fantasy adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Since the trailer release, the netizens have been applauding the VFX calling the film a true visual spectacle that needs to be experienced on the biggest screen.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is slated to release in cinemas on September 9.

Credit: DNA