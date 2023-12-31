Finally! Harman Baweja received all love and support after his return in 2023 with Scoop; Says ‘I would like to take my defeats…’

MUMBAI: After an almost 10-year acting break, Harman Baweja returned with Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop.' Priyanka Chopra and Harman made their cinematic debuts in 2008's 'Love Story 2050,' but Harman's friendship and alleged relationship with the actress received more attention than the movie itself. Harman came under fire and compared to his contemporary Hrithik Roshan after his films failed to make a profit at the box office.

Harman continued in the film industry as a producer and found success with his production company, even though he had difficulties in his acting career. However, Harman didn't start performing again until 2023, when he surprised everyone with a performance in an OTT film. Viewers were astounded by his altered appearance, which was noticeably different from his previous appearance.

When asked if he had ever been turned down for a project because of his looks, Harman said, “I remember, back in the day, there was a role I was really keen on, portraying a character who was part of society and striving for success. To fit the character, I styled my hair differently, wore rugged clothes to match the part, and sent my look to the director. His reply was that I looked like an out-of-bed Parisian model, and it didn't suit the casting for him. However, now things are different. I can take on various roles, and luck plays a part in getting those opportunities. 'Scoop' certainly broke that stereotype for me; many people I've known for decades couldn't recognise me in the show. So, I hope to achieve that again, where I can transform myself into a character that even my peers need a second look to realise it was me playing the part."

We asked Harman if there was anything he could have done differently while looking back at his early acting career and filmography. He said, "I wouldn't want to change anything in the past which would change where I'm today. But, having said that, I would like to take my defeats, my films that didn't do well, the harsh criticism to channel myself better towards a positive aspect and not become so negative in my thoughts and energy. I would like learn from that experience and if ever I have to face that today, I know how to deal with it."

After 'Scoop' became successful, Harman had offers for other projects, which he claimed he would disclose as soon as he was sure about the part, the script, and the filmmaker's commitment to it. He continued, "2023 has been a great year as I finally got all the love and support for my comeback, but now that's used up. The idea is to get something that is meaty enough. I'm purely going by instinct with my second innings. When you're starting out, there are too many pre-conceived notions, but as you kind of mature, you're more in tune with yourself and pick work that makes you more happy."

